Investigators identify victim found in parking lot of Blackwell motel

BLACKWELL, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in the parking lot of an Oklahoma motel on Monday evening.

On Monday evening, police were called to the Best Way Inn in Blackwell after receiving a report about an unwanted person on the premises.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man’s body in the parking lot of the motel next to a vehicle.

Investigators at the scene told News 4 that the victim appeared to have suffered trauma to his head. However, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his exact cause of death.

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 25-year-old Deepkuner Vhakta.

Officials say Vhakta was the property manager at the Best Way Inn.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, but investigators are working the case as a homicide.