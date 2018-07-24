Man fighting for his life following hit-and-run in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A metro man is fighting for his life after police said a driver hit him and sped away from the scene.

It happened at about 7 p.m. near the corner of SE 4th Street and Telephone.

Witness Kevin Burge was driving behind the gray Toyota Matrix police said is responsible. He said the man seemed to be driving fine before he hit the pedestrian.

“Pedestrian was already pretty much across the street on the oncoming side,” Burge said, “and this guy seemed to speed up, and drive over toward him and hit him."

Burge said the driver hit him hard.

“Flipped him three times in the air, and he hit the curb,” Burge said.

That’s when the driver allegedly took off, and Burge took off after him. But, he was driving too fast and erratically and Burge lost him.

“I wanted to catch the guy is what I wanted to do,” Burge said, “but I wasn’t going to jeopardize everybody else because, at one time, I’m saying, he was driving 90 miles an hour down side streets.”

Police initially thought the pedestrian was dead, but he’s still alive, in critical condition at a hospital.

Now, police are looking for the driver. Burge, too, wants to see him caught, sure the hit was on purpose.

“Went on after him, and hit him hard,” Burge said, “and he sped up when he hit him and took off.”

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the gray Toyota Matrix with damage to the front.