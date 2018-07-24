Missing woman’s body discovered near abandoned farm building

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a missing woman’s body was discovered in Bryan County.

Cynthia Chastain told KXII that she was driving along Leavenworth Trail on Sunday afternoon when she realized that she forgot something at home.

As she turned her car around, Chastain says she spotted a woman’s body by an abandoned ostrich farm building.

“My only thought was, that’s someone’s mom, that’s someone’s daughter, someone’s sister,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Authorities identified the victim as Donna Long, a Mead resident who had been reported missing about 24 hours earlier.

Chastain says it looked as though Long had been beaten, but officials with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say they do not know her exact cause of death.

However, they have not ruled out foul play.