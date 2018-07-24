Motel murder a mystery in Kay County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKWELL, Okla. - There's a murder mystery in Kay County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death at a motel in Blackwell.

"OSBI was requested to assist in an investigation with a death that occurred in the parking lot of the Best Way Inn," said spokesperson Jordan Solorzano.

It was a little after 6 p.m. Monday when Blackwell police were called to the motel for an unwanted person on the property.

By the time police arrived, the call turned into a homicide.

"We found out somebody was killed here yesterday, and it makes it kind of eerie," said Earl Cathey.

Cathey was staying at the motel Monday night, and he said he can't believe what happened.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Deepkumar Bhakta, the motel manager.

"I checked in yesterday about 5, 5:30, and was sitting there talking to the driver in the back and the cops were racing through the parking lot," Cathey said.

The parking lot was quickly filled with police tape and investigators from multiple agencies.

How the victim was murdered is still a mystery to the public.

"That's part of our investigation also; it is being worked as a homicide," Solorzano said.

Just miles and minutes away from the murder scene, Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly crash on I-35 near Stillwater.

The driver, Pennie Shoebridge, was allegedly intoxicated and veered off the road, rolling her car.

Folks in the small town see a connection between the murder and the crash.

"I was eating breakfast here, and they told me that it was the owner's son, and some girl had shot him, and then took off, and wrecked and was killed herself," Cathey said.

OSBI can't confirm the information.

"The fatality crash that may have a connection to one of our other cases and, unfortunately, at this point, I can't be more specific," Solorzano said.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in gathering information for both cases.