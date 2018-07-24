New grant helps Oklahoma scientists find better treatments for age-related diseases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has more than 300 staff members from around the world. Eight employees are a part of the 'Aging and Metabolism Department' with big goals.

"We feel like aging research is really important because it turns out aging is the single biggest risk factor for a number of diseases that we tend to get when we are elderly,” said Dr. Holly Van Remmen, program chair at OMRF.

Conditions like osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease or age-related macular degeneration.

One study at OMRF is looking at how a component in broccoli and cabbage could help prevent vision loss. The aim is to not necessarily to help people live longer but to live a higher quality of life longer.

“It's about living healthier for a longer period of time so can you get the most out of those 10 or 20 years instead of having to be at the doctor all of the time,” Van Remmen said. "We've gained a lot of visibility in the last three or four years across the country. People now think of Oklahoma as one of the major players in aging research."

OMRF has hired three employees in the past year and a half.

A new $600,000 grant from the Mary K. Chapman foundation will help fund more research and scientists helping Americans live their best life.

