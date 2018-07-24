× New Sprouts grocery store to open next month in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in southwest Oklahoma City will soon have a new choice when it comes to grocery shopping.

In April, Sprouts Farmers Market announced that it plans to open 13 new locations across the country later this year.

Officials said they were planning to open a new Sprouts Farmers Market near S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 119th St. in southwest Oklahoma City.

“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to bringing healthy living for less to new neighbors in Philadelphia and the Mill Creek area of Seattle later this year.”

On Tuesday, the company announced that the new 30,000-square-foot store will open on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m.

On Aug. 8, the first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. Also, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings.

A line is expected to form around 6 a.m., but employees will be serving muffin and coffee samples to those waiting in line.

As part of the company’s commitment to “zero waste,” the new Oklahoma City Sprouts will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

In 2017, Sprouts donated 23 million pounds of food to food banks. Food that is not fit for donation is also donated to local cattle farms and composting facilities.