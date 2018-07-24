× Officials investigating inmate’s death at the Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating following the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Around 10:46 p.m. on July 22, authorities say 35-year-old Blaine Petrie was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Petrie was taken into custody on a driving under the influence charge following a crash.

On Monday night, Petrie was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officials say jail employees began life saving measures and called for an ambulance, but Petrie was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later.

Petrie’s cell mate did not report anything suspicious and indicated he believed Petrie was sleeping.

Petrie’s exact cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office.