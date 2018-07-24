× Oklahoma crash survivor sharing her story to save other lives

BETHANY, Okla. –Kaylyn Barbour’s life suddenly changed along a dirt road in Love County in May of 2017.

“I was with two of my friends and we were driving and I didn’t have my seat belt on and we lost control of the vehicle and I was ejected out of the passenger window onto a fence. I consequently fractured my cervical vertebrae and it paralyzed me from shoulders down,” Kaylyn Barbour said.

The driver and the other passenger didn’t suffer any major injuries. However, Barbour’s life was drastically changed.

“I used to draw a lot. Now, I can’t use my hands as much as I could and I can’t do a lot of things I used to be accustomed to doing before,” Barbour said.

Now, she’s using her story to hopefully keep what happened to her from happening to others.

Barbour entered a ‘Safe Kids Worldwide’ video challenge called ‘Take it from a Teen’ and won at the state and national level.

The video will debut at a national conference in October.

“It changed my life so much. I don’t want to see other kids in that same situation,” Barbour said.