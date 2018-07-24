Oklahoma girl catches rare, invasive fish

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – A young Oklahoma girl caught a rare, invasive species of fish typically found in South American waters.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the girl caught a Pacu fish near the Marina Cove at Fort Cobb Lake over the weekend.

“She was just fishing with a bobber and a worm, just like so many kids do, and pulls up this very unusual fish,” said Information Supervisor Micah Holmes. “It’s very rare, fortunately. We want native fish in Oklahoma — not Pacu or any other non-native fish like this one or an exotic fish.”

Holmes said while Pacu are typically found in South America, they are very popular to keep in aquariums. Its most distinctive feature are its human-like teeth. The species can grow up to be more than 50 pounds.

“When they get too big, sometimes people who have aquariums illegally dump those into the waters so that’s how they get there, we’re assuming,” explained Holmes.

Anglers who catch Pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden. Holmes said the invasive species can cause damage to local ecosystems.

“Anytime you introduce a fish that is not native to Oklahoma, those fish compete for the same resource that native fish compete for,” he said. “So, if that fish is eating a plant or eating a snail, that’s one plant or snail that a native fish isn’t eating.”

Oklahoma Game Wardens, which work with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, can be contacted at (405) 521-3719.