Oklahoma teacher “completely overwhelmed” by generous stranger who bought school supplies

EDMOND, Okla. – In just a few weeks, students and teachers will be heading back to school.

While students are still trying to enjoy their last few weeks of freedom, teachers are working to make sure their classrooms are ready for the rush of children.

Recently, Kim Russell Prato says she was at Office Depot to purchase school supplies for her students.

“I’m a single parent and many times, I have to carefully weigh if a classroom purchase can be made or if it will wreck my personal budget for things like gas and groceries. I decided to bite the bullet today and get these items to incorporate more whole group learning time, classroom management and individualized learning,” Prato wrote on Facebook.

While at Office Depot, Prato said that she walked through the store several times debating if she could really afford the supplies.

When she was waiting in line, she began speaking with another customer, who is the parent of a Deer Creek student.

The man asked if she was a teacher, and decided to pay for all of her school supplies at the register.

Prato said that she is still “completely overwhelmed” by the stranger’s kindness.

“Know that you have made a BIG impact on me and all the students who will enter into my classroom for years to come!” she wrote.