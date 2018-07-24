Oklahoma teen girl wants permanent home “to accept me for who I am, and not many people do that”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If you could say one word to describe Brooklyn, it would be "outgoing."

The 15-year-old is eager to find a permanent home with someone who will understand her tough past.

We took the teen to a new ice cream parlor in midtown Oklahoma City.

While we visited over a scoop, we learned Brooklyn knows what she wants in life. In fact, she's already thinking about a future career.

"I thought about being a journalist, a cosmetologist or OBGYN, delivering babies. I like kids,” she said.

She said journalism sticks out the most because she likes to write. In fact, she writes poetry about her tough upbringing.

"I think it was the one where I said 'Were you ever there, or was I just seeing you in every corner I looked in?' I think that was my last one,” Brooklyn said.

When asked if it was about a boy, she said "No, my mom."

While Brooklyn officially went into DHS custody in 2010, the hardships started long before that. She's been in and out of foster care since birth.

"She wasn't really home but, when I did see her, it was like 'Hi' and 'Bye.'" Brooklyn said.

A mother she said wasn't there for her. No support system.

Poetry is her way of coping with the trauma she's experienced.

"It's not very hard for me but, on some things I do talk about, it's hard," she said.

Brooklyn said talking about her mother is easier than talking about her father.

But, despite the teen's difficult past, she tries to lead a normal life.

"I’m in choir when I'm in school. I'm in choir, and then I dance," she said.

Brooklyn was also in track. It’s something she'd like to do again at a permanent home.

"I did high hurdles and long distance," she said. "The hurdles are like this high and running and jumping. I'm 5'11, so it's pretty easy for me."

The beautiful girl is ready for parents who will understand what she's been through.

"To accept me for who I am, and not many people do that,” she said.

Brooklyn's hoping someone will see the segment and give her a chance to show her caring, vibrant personality and also give her a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

