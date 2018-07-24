× OSBI investigating fatal crash in Payne County

Payne County, Okla. – The OSBI is investigating a rollover crash on I-35 Northbound where one person so far has been confirmed dead.

The crash happened Monday evening. A gray van that was traveling southbound crossed the divider and rolled into the ditch on the opposite side of the interstate near mile marker 167 near Mulhall.

OSBI agents on site said a person, presumably the driver, died in the crash. They were waiting on the medical examiner’s office to remove the body and plan to get a search warrant to search the vehicle Tuesday morning.

The special agent in charge on the scene said they were investigating the crash because it may be connected to another investigation they are conducting.