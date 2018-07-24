Outland Trophy Candidates for OU, OSU, But None for Nagurski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two preseason watch lists were released for college football on Tuesday.

One was well represented by the state of Oklahoma, the other not so much.

The Outland Trophy watch list featured four offensive lineman from our state's Big 12 teams.

OU tackle Bobby Evans and guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia made the list, as did OSU guard Marcus Keyes.

82 players on the list for the award, which goes to the nation's top interior lineman.

The Bronko Nagurski Award goes to the nation's top defensive players, and despite there being 97 players on that watch list, none were from OU or OSU.

Both teams are counting on younger players to step up and become solid contributors.