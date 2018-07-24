Phones banned from Edmond classrooms

EDMOND, Okla. – A back-to-school surprise for students — phones are now banned from class.

The Edmond School Board has approved the move over the summer, and it takes affect the first day of the fall semester.

In the past, students could use their phones for educational purposes in class but, now, the gadgets will have to be left in a backpack or a locker.

The district said it banned phones so students could focus more on their school work and less on their personal lives during class.

Cyberbullying was also a factor, but the superintendent said each student is issued a computer so there is no reason for the phone.