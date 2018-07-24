Police: Man wanted in connection to Del City crash that left woman with life-altering injuries

DEL CITY, Okla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a Del City crash that left a woman with life-altering injuries, according to police.

The crash happened back on July 10 near SE 38th and Wofford Avenue when the man, identified as Alonte Russell, allegedly crashed into a motorcycle. The victim was left requiring “a great deal of care.”

Police said Russell left the scene and later returned with a woman, who falsely said she was the driver of the vehicle.

The charges Russell is now wanted for are causing an injury accident resulting in great bodily injury without a driver’s license, leaving the scene of an injury accident, no insurance and identity theft.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Del City Police Department at 405-677-2443.