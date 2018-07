OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspected purse snatcher who targeted a victim at an Oklahoma City daycare.

Oklahoma City police released video of the crime, which occurred on June 25 at a metro daycare.

The suspect can be seen sneaking up the car door and grabbing the purse while the victim is inside the daycare.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.