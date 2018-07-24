Social media tip leads to arrest of two fugitives near Stilwell

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an online social media tip led to the arrest of two fugitives on Monday.

Officials say a person sent in a tip to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections about a stolen vehicle.

The tip was forwarded to the Stilwell Police Department, who ended up finding Avery Flores and Lynzie Hummingbird at a local gas station.

Flores walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center on Dec. 21, where he was serving time for felony drug possession.

Hummingbird, who was a Northeastern District of Probation and Parole absconder, was serving a suspended sentence for first-degree robbery.

The pair was arrested and booked into the Adair County Detention Center.

Flores was booked on a complaint of resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and escape. Hummingbird was booked on a complaint of harboring a fugitive and multiple felony warrants.