Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams biography is scheduled to be released Monday, July 30.

The book is titled "My Life, My Fight," and was written in collaboration with Madeleine Champman, a long-time friend of Steven's from New Zealand.

Chapman traveled to OKC several times and interviewed many people in New Zealand who know Adams.

During last season, Adams was asked about the book, and gave a typical response, saying he doesn't write books, and he can "barely read."