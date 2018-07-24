Two people arrested in connection with robbery, shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Authorities say Kaitlin Castro and Deon Lemont Wilson, Jr. were taken into custody for a shooting near N.W. 192nd and Western.

Investigators say the victim arranged to meet with Castro at a home in the area to sell an item.

During the meeting, Wilson allegedly showed up and shot the victim five times in the stomach. The victim fled ended up at a nearby 7-Eleven before being rushed to the hospital.

Castro was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Wilson was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a firearm.