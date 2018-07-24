Yasiel Puig on Injury Rehab Start for OKC Dodgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig made an injury rehabilitation start on Tuesday night for the Oklahoma City Dodgers at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Puig has not played since July 8th with a strained oblique muscle.

He started in right field and batted second for OKC against Albuquerque, going 0-for-2, with two groundouts and a sac fly.

He also made a nice basket catch in the right field corner early in the game.

The Dodgers won 3-1 in the opening game of a 3-game series, which starts a seven-game homestand.

The two teams will play again Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

Puig is expected to join the L.A. Dodgers this weekend, but his status for Wednesday's night game in OKC is not known.