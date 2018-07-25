Body camera footage released following wild chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released body camera footage from a wild chase that ended with a car slamming into a car port at a metro home.

The chase started around midnight on July 19, near S.W. 29th and Linn when an officer tried to pull over an SUV.

“He tried to stop that SUV, and that SUV failed to stop and initiated a pursuit,” said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say Marques Dixon continued to lead police on a high-speed chase until things came to a sudden end.

"The officer followed him for quite a distance before the vehicle actually got away from him and he no longer saw where the vehicle was. A neighbor flagged him down, though, and said that the vehicle that he was involved in the pursuit with had actually crashed out," Morgan said.

The vehicle crashed into four parked cars, through a fence and into a carport near S.W. 24th and Youngs

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released the body camera footage following the chase.

The video shows the moment officers caught up to the suspects in a nearby backyard.

One suspect was hiding in a shed and the other was under a nearby tree.

Dixon was arrested for numerous traffic violations, including eluding police.

The passenger in the car, Kylee Strader, was booked into jail on several outstanding felony warrants and possession of meth.