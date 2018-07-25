× All clear: ‘Suspicious package’ at Planned Parenthood deemed safe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a ‘suspicious package’ that was sent to an Oklahoma City Planned Parenthood location has been given the all clear.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the Planned Parenthood building near N.W. 23rd and Walker Ave.

Investigators say they received a call from employees after they received a package in the mail that was beeping.

OKC police bomb squad checking out suspicious letter at Planned Parenthood that was supposedly beeping. @kfor pic.twitter.com/8YM57srzpc — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) July 25, 2018

Fortunately, Oklahoma City police were able to determine that the package was actually a scheduled delivery of medical supplies.

The beeping noise that employees reported hearing was an alarm that was going off.

Brandon Hill, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, released this statement following the incident:

“Today, staff at our Planned Parenthood health center at 619 NW 23rd in Oklahoma City discovered a package making suspicious noises, which was delivered this morning by UPS. After careful inspection, first responders determined the package was a small refrigerator. The safety of our patients and staff is always our highest priority, and we want to express our appreciation to law enforcement and all first responders for their quick assessment and management of this situation. Following protocol, first responders were immediately notified when the package was discovered, the building was evacuated, and all patients and staff were moved to a secure location. We now have the all clear from law enforcement and are able to resume services. Planned Parenthood Great Plains has a long history serving patients in Oklahoma City, and we remain committed to providing a full range of sexual and reproductive health services in this community.”