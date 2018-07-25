Cancer nightmare doesn’t stop the power of paying it 4ward 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cancer - that word from a doctor is such a frightening diagnosis.

The only thing worse than hearing that about yourself is hearing it about your child.

That’s what Emily Rogers of Oklahoma City is facing. Her 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, has Stage 4 kidney cancer.

But while dealing with that nightmare, Emily still finds the spirit to pay it forward.

Emily’s friend, Meagan Raddatz, was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Meagan had to be quarantined because of her radioactive cancer treatment.

“I was away from my kids and my husband and it was a lonely time,” says Meagan.

But during that time, Emily made sure one of Meagan’s friends left Meagan something for her everyday she was in quarantine, just to keep Meagan’s spirits up.

"She inspired me to live a life for others,” Meagan says. “Because the fact she did something, and it may have seemed small to her, but it had a huge impact on me. And the fact she did it during the worst possible time, with her own child’s cancer diagnosis, I just think she's exceptional.”

We surprised Emily and her kids with the Pay It 4Ward Award from First Fidelity Bank at Hurt’s Donuts in Oklahoma City. A favorite place for Emily and Scarlett and Scarlett’s older sister Madeline.

“You show a lot of character and strength through a really tough time,” First Fidelity’s Matt Conner told Emily. “It’s our honor to give you the $400 today.”

For Emily, the help she has received from friends as her family has dealt with Scarlett’s illness was a strong lesson in the gift of paying it forward.

"Kindness is very powerful,” a thankful and tearful Emily told us. “And when you receive so much kindness, you just want to give it back.”

A gofundme account has been set up to help with Scarlett's medical expenses.

