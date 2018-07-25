City officials: Hackers targeted more than 4,000 customers’ utility accounts

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – City officials in the metro are asking residents to take a closer look at their accounts after a data breach.

Last month, officials in Midwest City warned that more than 2,000 residents’ utility accounts had been hacked.

“Once we identified there was a breach, we turned over a copy of the server to our vendor and they are doing a digital forensic investigation to determine the nature and cause of the breach,” Ryan Rushing, IT manager for Midwest City, told News 4 in June.

The preliminary investigation revealed that transactions from May 25 through June 21 were compromised. Officials say they soon learned of 43 specific dates between Dec. 11, 2017 and May 24 that were compromised.

Initially, officials believed more than 2,000 customers were affected. However, that number has since grown to 4,559.

The issue has since been fixed.

Now, city leaders are asking anyone who had unauthorized activity on their credit cards to notify the FBI and report it to the Midwest City Police Department.

Individuals who received a letter about their accounts being compromised should do the following:

Remain vigilant- Review account statements and free credit reports on a regular basis.

Consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit.

Report suspicious activity if you believe you are the victim of fraud or identity theft.

Customers with questions or concerns can call 1-877-841-8141.