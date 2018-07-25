Community helping 15-year-old boy found starving near Meeker

MEEKER, Okla. – The community is still reeling after an Oklahoma teenager was found starving on a property near Meeker.

Authorities say the investigation began after a passerby noticed something wasn’t right.

“A passerby saw a 15-year-old victim out in a field, and became concerned due to his appearance of his condition and called DHS,” Lincoln County First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter told News 4.

When he was found, the teenager only weighed about 80 pounds and was suffering from severe malnutrition.

Neighbors told News 4 that they didn’t know the boy was 15-years-old, saying he looked like a small 8-year-old.

Investigators say the victim was forced to eat twigs and grass, even though the home was fully stocked with food.

“He had to forage for his own food; he wasn’t allowed food from inside the house,” Panter said.

When he was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, doctors say they were shocked the boy was still alive.

“The doctors at OU Children’s Hospital, after treating him and testing him and evaluating him, determined that had he not been found, he would have been dead of starvation within a week,” Panter said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After he was found, the community was left in shock with many people wanting to help.

Officials at the Department of Human Services say those who would like to help him can send items to the Lincoln County DHS Office, located at 2020 E. First St., Chandler, OK 74834.

All things should be addressed with "Attn: Shaunna Norton."

Officials say the boy has said he wants a handheld gaming system and games, and the office has been trying to pool money so they can purchase it for him.

They say citizens can send Walmart gift cards to help with that purchase. He said he also likes race cars and Legos.

However, DHS leaders say he already has plenty of clothes and shoes.

Although he has been through a lot, they say he is safe, doing well and is getting the help he needs.