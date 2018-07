× Crews battling large fire in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Crews are battling a large fire in Cleveland County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the area near Highway 77 and Industrial Drive.

Highway 77 at 48th Street will be closed as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there are any injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.