Former OU executive says he "involuntarily" resigned

OKLAHOMA CITY – The recently resigned vice president for the University Community at the University of Oklahoma, Jabar Shumate, announced Wednesday afternoon that his departure was not by choice.

Shumate resigned earlier this week. He said in his announcement that he was “forced out,” given the choice to resign or be terminated.

Shumate was hired on as the first vice president after the 2015 scandal involving the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity singing racist chants. Shumate served also as the Chief of Diversity, leading the school’s Office of University Community, which was moved into the ousted fraternity’s old house.

In the announcement, Shumate said he learned that the school would be reinstating SAE and moving the Office of University Community out of that house.

He said he will be considering taking legal action against the school, including an EEOC complaint and a discrimination lawsuit. Shumate also said he expected the school to respond with accusations against his character.

An OU spokesperson responded with the following written statement:

“When confronted with an audit that concluded last week, which revealed a significant misuse of university assets, Jabar Shumate resigned and the university accepted his resignation. OU highly values and appreciates the position of the chief diversity officer and the office of university community. Because this was not a preplanned exit, the university has not yet named an interim chief diversity officer. We are seeking new leadership for that position immediately.”

The SAE fraternity is not reopening a chapter at the University of Oklahoma and the audit and discovery of misuse of funds had nothing to do with this topic.”