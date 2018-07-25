Guthrie police: “Endangered” child has been found safe

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities say a search for a missing and endangered child has come to a peaceful end.

On Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check on a 2-year-old at a house in the 1000 block of S. Hazel.

When police arrived, a woman took the child and left out the back door into a wooded area.

Rotting food, maggots and both human and animal feces were found inside the house. It also did not have electricity or running water.

Officials began searching for the 2-year-old child, Sacy Dawn Stegall and Christopher Dean Thompson.

On Wednesday morning, the Guthrie Police Department announced that the 2-year-old child was found and is safe.

Also, Stegall and Thompson were taken into custody.

Clarification: The child in the photo is not the one who was missing. (7/25/18 9:52a.m.)