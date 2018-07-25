“It was terrible,” Metro missing endangered child found

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The search for a missing and endangered child in Guthrie has come to an end.

Over the weekend, officers were sent to check the welfare of a potentially endangered 2-year old on South Hazel in Guthrie. But, a woman in the house ran out the backdoor with the girl when officers knocked.

The officers found horrifying, filthy conditions in the home.

Guthrie police said they got a tip Wednesday morning about Sacy Stegall, Christopher Thompson and the 2-year-old’s whereabouts.

Although police said the child is safe and in good health now, it concerned many neighbors.

“I heard how the conditions were, and it was terrible down there,” said Wayne Bennett. “I can’t imagine a 2-year-old going through that with two grown parents right there with it.”

Bennett has seen a lot in his 25 years of living in the Guthrie neighborhood – but nothing like it, a child living in a home with feces and no electric or running water.

“I was home when I saw all the police action coming back and forth,” he said. “I thought about it then, and I was like why are all of these police in the area. We usually have a really quiet neighborhood over here. We catch speeders going down the street every once in a while but nothing really major like the things that happened around here the other day.”

Guthrie police said, once they got to the home off South Hazel on Saturday night, Stegall was with the 2-year-old.

Police believe Stegall snuck out of the backdoor into the woods with the 2-year-old and Thompson. They were found Wednesday morning after the tip to the police department.

Bennett said it makes him think about his own family and kids.

“I don’t know how to put that into words, how you can do that to a child,” he said. “I don’t know what it would take for a person to treat a baby that’s helpless, to do it that way. It makes you want to hold on to them, and appreciate them and thank the Lord that you didn’t put your kids through that.”

Stegall and Thompson are in the Logan County jail and being charged with child endangerment.