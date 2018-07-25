× Kacey Musgraves set to perform in Tulsa in November

TULSA, Okla. – Kacey Musgraves is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa in November.

The Grammy-winning country star has had sold-out tours and Top 10 hits.

Her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, topped the country charts and took home two Grammy awards.

The concert will be held on November 15 at 8 p.m. at Paradise Cove at the River Spirit Casino.

Tickets go on sale July 27. You must be 21 to attend.

