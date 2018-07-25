× Man hired to help with OU’s diversity programs resigns

NORMAN, Okla. – The vice president of university community at OU has resigned from the position.

Jabar Shoemate took the position after a scandal surrounding the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity made headlines across the country.

He was hired by former OU President David Boren to help with the university’s diversity programs.

Shoemate suddenly resigned just three weeks after James Gallogly took over as the university’s president.

News 4 is working to find out if or when OU will replace Shumate.