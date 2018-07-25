Medical marijuana working group to hold first meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — A legislative working group on medical marijuana will hold its first meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The working group, including nine Republicans and four Democrats, consists of members from both the Oklahoma House and Senate.

Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, are serving as co-chairs with plans for weekly open meetings.

The goal is to create recommendations for a permanent regulatory framework to implement the medical marijuana program following the passage of State Question 788.

Four groups have been invited to present at Wednesday’s meeting: Green the Vote, Oklahomans For Health, Oklahomans For Cannabis, and New Health Solutions Oklahoma.

Shawn Jenkins, with Oklahomans For Cannabis, said he plans to speak to the working group from the perspective of patients.

“When we’re talking about non-smokable forms, obviously the two amendments that were put forth by the Oklahoma Board of Health is something we can’t agree with whatsoever,” Jenkins said.

He said he agreed with about 95 percent of the emergency rules initially recommended by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, though it lacked crucial components related to patients’ rights.

“It’s already been noted that there’s really not going to be transportation available as far as going from a dispensary and from a patient’s place of residence. Only in really extreme cases would that be allowed and only as a variance,” he said. “If we look at safety as far as traffic roadways, if we also look at a compassionate stance for patients, that might have a hard time getting out there, wouldn’t it better to have an option to have to get this to the patients that are home?”

Last week, New Health Solutions Oklahoma released its proposed regulations. Leaders with the group described the roughly 270-page proposal as a “working draft of legislation” to implement the approved state question.

“As the industry experts here, we are not just saying, ‘Hey, there’s a problem. We expect you to fix it.’ What we’re saying is, ‘Here’s a problem. Let’s all work together and find that solution,'” said NSHO political director Jed Green.

According to Green, the proposal suggests practices modeled from other states’ programs on medical marijuana including regulations on laboratories.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in Room 535 at the State Capitol.