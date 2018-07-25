Metro baby safe after birth mother takes her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother and baby have been found safe early Wednesday evening at a home near Laird and Northeast 32nd.

The homeowner told us the mother arrived around 4 a.m. at her door with the baby.

She knew something was odd when Lashay Webb showed up with no diaper bag or formula. The homeowner tried calling Webb’s family to figure out why she was there.

Within minutes after News 4 broke the news about the missing infant, the sister of the suspect saw the story and told the homeowner to call the police.

Webb allegedly took the child around midnight Wednesday from the care of a relative. DHS placed the child in the care of the relative because authorities were concerned over Webb’s ability to care for the newborn.

Webb plead guilty in 2017 on a domestic abuse charge.

Police on scene told us the mother had a hearing Wednesday. We don't know what for but, because of mental health issues, she allegedly took the baby.

The baby is okay, but she was taken to the hospital as precaution.

Webb will be booked in jail for child stealing