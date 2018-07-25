Newcastle teen critically injured in crash heading home soon

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Many doctors didn’t think he would survive, but now a Newcastle teenager who was critically injured in crash last year is planning on going home.

In December, Caleb and Clayton Freeman were on their way to a University of Oklahoma basketball game when Caleb’s pick-up spun out of control on I-35.

Caleb’s truck stopped directly in front of Alex Stout’s big rig.

“Once his vehicle lost control, it spun out and came directly in front of my lane,” Stout said. “I knew I couldn’t stop. I knew I was going to hit him. I just… There’s nothing you can do at that point.”

Brad Frakes had also been on his way to the OU game that night. He stopped to help and called the boys’ parents.

“My phone rang. It was Caleb, and I answered it,” said Caleb’s dad, Jeremy Freeman. “There was this man on the other end very frantic. I will never forget that.”

Frakes actually pulled Clayton, who was unscathed, from the passenger seat.

“I remember looking over at Caleb, and he was shaking,” Clayton said. “I was scared. I didn’t really know what to think.”

Both boys were rushed to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City; Caleb was in critical condition.

“A nurse pulled me to the side, and I said, ‘I need you to level with me. You just got to tell me the truth,’” Jeremy said. “And, she said, ‘Sir, we need a miracle.’ And, that moment, my heart dropped.”

For weeks, Caleb didn’t wake up. He laid in the ICU comatose, paralyzed, wavering between life and death.

His brain had been so rattled by the impact of the wreck it had stopped running his body. Ninety percent of patients with this type of traumatic brain injury never wake up.

Nearly three months after the crash, still speechless, Caleb wrote his name.

"So, that was the first day that I really started to think this is going to change a lot," said Craig Hospital Speech-Language Pathologist Megan Butz.

Then, the floodgates opened, and Caleb started to speak.

"It's only God, and no one else," Caleb said. "All the healing is because of Him. All the progress is because of God. He's been with me through it all. Without Him, I wouldn't be alive."

On Tuesday, Caleb's mother announced that they were finally being discharged to go home.

Family members say Caleb still has to undergo ear surgery, but will then be heading back home.

"And then, at long last, we will make plans for his HOMECOMING!!!! #but God. Please be praying for these plans and every single detail. Most of all, pray for the Lord's purpose to prevail!!!!!" the post on Facebook read.