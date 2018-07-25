Officials hoping to identify victim of Oklahoma cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly three decades ago, a woman was killed on a rural Oklahoma highway.

“A black female passenger was killed during that collision and has never been identified,” said Trooper Tim Baker with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 259 in Le Flore County on January 18, 1990, and investigators say the woman may have been picked up in Cleveland, Ohio.

The driver of the semi she was riding in was charged in the woman’s death, but the charges were dropped. The cased faded into oblivion - until now.

“We were recently notified that at DNA profile has been developed for our Jane Doe,” said Trooper Baker. The woman’s body was exhumed from an unmarked grave so the DNA could be extracted.

OHP hopes it can be matched to a family member of the woman. Investigators say the woman had a scar from a C-section and likely has a child.

Investigators also retrieved a ring the woman was wearing on her left middle finger.

She’s described as a young black woman around 25 to 35 years old. She was around 5 feet tall and 87 pounds.