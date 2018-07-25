OHP trying to identify victim from 1990 cold case

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – After almost 30 years, troopers are still trying to identify a woman whose body was found during a crash in Leflore County.

On Jan. 18, 1990, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to an accident along Hwy 259, near Big Cedar, involving a semi-truck.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they realized that a female passenger in the semi-truck was killed during the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, James Taylor, said the woman was a hitchhiker that he had just picked up before the crash. However, Taylor’s sister told investigators that he had picked the hitchhiker up in Cleveland, Ohio.

She also said the woman went by “Beth” or “Baby.”

Taylor was charged with the woman’s death, but charges were eventually dismissed. He died in 2008.

The woman was 5’1″ tall and weighed 87 pounds. She was believed to be between 25 and 35-years-old, had short black hair, brown eyes and scars on her forehead and upper left arm.

She also had a scar on her abdomen that appeared to be from a C-section.

She was wearing a shirt, sweater, pantyhose, pants and belt at the time of the crash. She was also wearing a gold-colored ring with a pink stone.

If you have any information, call 1-866-OHPTIPS.