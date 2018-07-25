Oklahoma City police searching for missing 4-day-old baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search is underway for a missing 4-day-old baby, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said DHS placed the newborn with a family member due to concerns over the mother’s ability to care for the child.

The mother, 25-year-old Laysha Webb, allegedly took the baby around midnight Wednesday from the family member’s home near NE 8th and Stonewall.

Police said Webb left on foot and the two have yet to be located.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should immediately call 911.