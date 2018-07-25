Oklahoma City thrift store targeted by thieves for the third time

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City thrift shop is asking for the public’s help after it was targeted by thieves.

Employees with the Surayya Anne Thrift Shore say the store was targeted by thieves for the third time in the last few months.

“We are reaching out to our community. Surayya Anne Thrift Store needs your urgent help. Last night was the 3rd time over the last few months that we have been broken into. We are in need of our generous community to donate and someone to install security cameras to prevent this from happening in the future. I have confidence that our community will rush to help Surayya Anne to continue to support the needy in our community,” the shop posted on Facebook.

The thrift shop, which is located in the 1100 block of N. Meridian Ave., posted photos of the damage to shop.