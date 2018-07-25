× Oklahoma City youth pastor arrested on rape charge

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City youth pastor is now in jail. Wilfredo Flores, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a rape charge.

A 14-year-old victim told police she was home alone when Flores entered her home when the door was left unlocked.

Police said the victim asked Flores to leave and even pushed him to get him out.

The victim’s mother got home to find Flores hiding in the closet with a blanket over him.

Police said it isn’t the first time the youth pastor made sexual advances towards the victim.

Back in September 2017, the victim said she and Flores had sex. She was 13 at the time of the alleged crime.

Since the incident, the suspect made 15 to 20 phone calls and text messages to the girl a day.

It was later revealed the victim may have contacted Flores before he came over to the house.

Flores was supposed to bring a thumb drive with information to complete a church project the girl was preparing.