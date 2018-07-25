Oklahoma illusionist impresses judges, moves on to live shows in ‘America’s Got Talent’

NORMAN, Okla. – A world-renowned illusionist from Oklahoma is moving on following another stellar performance on NBC’s hit show ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Rob Lake, an illusionist from Norman, first appeared on the NBC show to perform magic last month.

Lake told the judges that he dropped out of college when he was 20-years-old in order to be a full-time illusionist.

It seems his disappearing act won over the judges and the audience.

Lake tells News 4 that he saw a magic show when he was just 10-years-old and immediately knew he wanted to be an illusionist.

He says he went to the Norman Public Library and read everything he could about magic.

The disappearing act that stunned the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ took Lake seven years to perfect.

He told News 4 that he was working on another new trick to wow the judges and the audience, and it seems he did just that.

On Tuesday, Lake performed a truck where he magically disappeared, even though he was chained up.

Despite the amazing trick, Simon Cowell criticized Lake for being "too corny." However, Mel B said she loved the "cheesiness" of the act.

As a result, he ended up making it through to the live shows.