× Oklahoma man convicted of kidnapping ex-wife

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been found guilty of kidnapping his ex-wife.

On Wednesday, a jury found 61-year-old Randy Alan Hamett guilty of kidnapping, possession and receiving stolen firearms and ammunition, and possession of firearms and ammunition while subject to a domestic violence protective order.

On April 25, 2017, Hamett allegedly parked his truck at a nearby Walmart and walked to the victim’s house in Broken Arrow. Investigators say he then cut a hole in an outside wall of the victim’s house to avoid her home alarm system.

When the victim arrived home from work, police say Hamett tased her and pointed a gun at her. After zip tying her wrists and duct taping her ankles, Hamett forced the victim into a car and kidnapped her.

The victim was convinced that Hamett was going to kill her, so she tried everything to endear herself to him. Hamett eventually allowed her to text her parents and her boyfriend so they wouldn’t become suspicious about where she was.

However, the victim’s parents became worried based on the nature of the text and called the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Officers were ultimately able to find the victim and Hamett at a hotel in Arkansas.

“Mr. Hamett’s violent actions were reprehensible. This United States Attorney’s Office is focused on prosecuting violent criminals. And that’s what we will continue to do. I am proud of the Assistant United States Attorneys, as well as the state and federal investigators, who worked tirelessly to prepare and try the case,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said.

Hamett will be sentenced on Oct. 26, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years supervised release for the kidnapping charge. He also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release for the other charges.