Oklahoma police department warning residents of scam

ALVA, Okla. – The Alva Police Department is warning residents of a scam they’ve received reports about.

Police say two people have fallen victim to the scam.

According to police, the scammer states they are with a company requesting payment from you – in both cases, they claimed to be antivirus computer companies.

Then, the company will state a reason to refund the money. One of the victims was told the business was closing, and/or moving.

“The money will appear in your bank account, however, it will appear that too much money was refunded,” Alva police say in a Facebook post.

The company will then ask you to send the extra money back on a Walmart card. One you have given the Walmart card information to the company, they will contact you and say the cards did not work. You will then be asked to purchase more cards.

Police say this is a scam and do not fall for it.