Oklahoma woman found dead in jail cell with gunshot wound

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of an inmate at an Oklahoma jail.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers with the Pawnee Police Department arrested 26-year-old Brittany Weide DeVerges for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

DeVerges was booked into the Pawnee County Jail and placed in a detox cell.

Authorities checked on DeVerges around 10:30 a.m. and determined that she needed to remain in the detox cell a little longer.

At 12 p.m. on Tuesday, DeVerges was found unresponsive in the cell and pronounced dead.

Investigators say she was found with a handgun on her stomach and an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials with the OSBI say the evidence indicates that DeVerges sneaked the weapon into the jail on her person.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing.