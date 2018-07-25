OU Foundation pulls plan for new arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Controversy continues to churn as the OU Foundation and the Norman City Council battle to hammer out a plan for a proposed new basketball arena and entertainment district in north Norman.

"They are not going to change this plan; they are going to change this council," said Kate Bierman, Norman City Council Ward 1.

Strong words from the Norman City Council member after it voted Tuesday to allow the OU Foundation to withdraw their tax increment funding plan to build the new basketball arena and entertainment district at University North Park.

"We elected to withdraw that motion, and step back, and work with the community and look for other ways to bring the project to life," said OU Foundation spokesman Chip Carter.

The OU Foundation had proposed the plan to ask the City of Norman to approve the TIF that would fund 50 percent of the replacement arena for the Lloyd Noble Center. It would be built just north of Robinson, east of I-35.

The 10,000-seat arena would also have an entertainment district and mixed use property right beside it.

"If you can build a new arena and then all the economic development that could occur around that, generating millions of tax dollars a year for Norman, felt like it was a good project to pursue," Carter said.

But, some members of Norman City Council don't agree. They said the OU Foundation pulled the proposal so there wouldn't be a 'no' vote on the TIF on the record.

"I don't support the use of public funds in this way. They asked for $100 million in tax payer money without significant enough evidence that it would have had a positive return on their investment," Bierman said.

Supporters of the arena TIF said, when polled, more than half of Norman residents approve the plan.

"All morning long, I've been getting phone calls from members of the community, saying 'You are going to continue on, aren't you?' People are excited about this," Carter said.

Bierman said she thinks the OU Foundation will try to wait for new council members that might be more receptive to the TIF and reintroduce it.

"In my opinion, this makes it sound like they are looking to change this council but not this plan. So, I think we could potentially see some well-funded opposition candidates to the city council members up for reelection this fall as well as the mayor and including myself," Bierman said.

"We're going to continue to push the project forward and look for ways; we just know we are not going to do it with this council with this particular TIF package. We know there is a lot of need and a lot of interest in it, and we are going to continue to look for a way to make it happen," Carter said.