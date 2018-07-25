‘Ozone Watch’ issued for Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY – An ozone watch has been issued for the Oklahoma City metro.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced that an ozone watch was issued for the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas for Wednesday, July 25.

Officials predict that concentrations of ozone will approach levels of concern over the next 24 hours. If those levels are reached, an Air Quality Health Advisory will be issued.

Persons with lung or heart disease should be aware that increased pollution may cause them to experience adverse health effects. Unhealthy levels of ozone cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma.

To help avoid ozone formation and reduce your exposure:

Car pool or ride the bus to work or school.

Walk or ride a bicycle for short trips during morning hours when ozone levels are lower.

Wait until evening to refuel your automobile or mow your lawn.

Arrive and leave work a little earlier or later than usual to decrease rush-hour traffic.

Drive your most fuel-efficient vehicle.

Make sure gas caps seal properly.

Combine errands to make one trip instead of several.

Limit idling time in your vehicle.

Limit the use of drive-thru windows.

Limit the use of charcoal starter fluid and other products that contain hydrocarbons.

Postpone normally permissible outdoor burning to a non-ozone watch day.

Limit or postpone the use of two-cycle engines.