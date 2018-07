DEL CITY, Okla. – The Del City Police Department is hoping to speak with a woman who allegedly stole packages off the front porches of homes.

On July 10, the woman allegedly stole packages from homes in the Del City area.

In one case, the woman grabbed a package from the home and then left in a blue Ford Fusion with a paper license plate.

If you have any information, call the Del City Police Department at 405-677-2443.