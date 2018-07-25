× Police investigating after finding abandoned car engulfed in flames

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police in Midwest City are searching for answers after a car catches fire after hitting a barrier under a railroad bridge.

Around midnight, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.E. 23rd St. and Douglas.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

However, no one was found inside or around the vehicle.

Investigators are now trying to figure out who owns the vehicle and what led to the accident.