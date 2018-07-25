× Police: Two arrested following alleged racially-motivated attack

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were taken into custody after police allege they were involved in a racially fueled fight.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to a disturbance call at a 7-Eleven store near N.W. 16th St. and Rockwell Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they began speaking with 38-year-old Richard Mendoza

According to an arrest affidavit, Mendoza told officers that 30-year-old Jarrod Denton “is a little racist and made some comments about some black guys.”

Investigators noted that Mendoza and Denton both appeared intoxicated when they were speaking with them.

The victims told police that they pulled into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and were met by Mendoza and Denton. The victims alleged that the men began calling them racial slurs.

At that point, they said they decided to leave.

As they were at a stop light, the victims allege that one of the alleged suspects threw a rock through the right rear passenger window, causing it to shatter.

The victims say they headed back to the parking lot to inspect the damage and again were approached by Mendoza and Denton.

One of the victims said he was punched in the face by Mendoza, and that both men began punching and kicking his vehicle.

Witnesses inside the store corroborated the victims’ story about the alleged assault, according to the affidavit.

Officers at the scene “noticed a significant among of damage to the right side of the vehicle” and found a knife that had been thrown at the vehicle.

Mendoza was arrested on complaints of assault and battery, destruction of property, malicious harassment based on race and public drunkenness. Denton was arrested on complaints of destruction of property, malicious harassment based on race and public drunkenness.