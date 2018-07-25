Power outage in NW Oklahoma City affects prison, administrative complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A power outage in northwest Oklahoma City is affecting a minimum-security prison and buildings with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The power outage was reported in the area near N.E. 36th and N. Martin Luther King Ave.

The prison, a women’s facility, Kate Barnard Correctional Center, with a capacity of 250 inmates, has a large generator “to assist during events like the outage.”

Support staff at the administrative complex, which lost power around 1 p.m., were sent home.

OG&E crews are working to restore power.