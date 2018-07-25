Purcell police searching for man who disappeared in June

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities in Purcell are asking for the public’s help finding a 67-year-old man.

The Purcell Police Department says 67-year-old Charles Ervin Moore was last seen at a Purcell motel on June 29, 2018.

Family members reported Moore missing, saying he has serious medical issues and limited mobility.

Officials say he may be in Wayne, Washington, Oklahoma City or the Purcell area.

He may be driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck with Oklahoma tag “FVB-654.”

If you have any information on Moore or his whereabouts, call the Purcell Police Department.